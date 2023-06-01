Canady, Stanford fall to Oklahoma

FILE - Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady (24) throws against Oregon during an NCAA college...
FILE - Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady (24) throws against Oregon during an NCAA college softball game on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)(Amanda Loman | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (WIBW) - Oklahoma’s two runs in the fifth inning is all they needed to knock off Stanford, 2-0.

Topeka High alum Nija Canady cruised through four innings but ran into some trouble in that fifth inning. Canady was charged with one earned run after an error in that inning.

This was Canady’s second loss all season, as she stands at 16-2 with a 0.52 ERA. Her final stat line of this game, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.

The Cardinals were 0-5 with Runners in Scoring Position, recording five hits. The Sooners however picked up six hits, but the two errors from Stanford came back to bite them.

The Cardinals will now play Alabama Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

