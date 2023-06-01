Brian Green Agency held its ribbon cutting ceremony

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Brian Green Agency Inc. held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Manhattan.

The agency moved into a new location and remodeled the area for the clients. Part of the remodel is to bring a better experience to the clients. Green said having this new space will help the community around.

”I think it’s going to mean a lot of energy, a lot of great things from Allstate as far as serving our clients but also doing some volunteer work in the community, helping local charities and just really trying to be a good community member,” said Green.

The agency is located at 3202 Kimball Ave. and is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.