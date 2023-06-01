Alleged homeless man steals vehicle, initiates 3 county pursuit

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Adrian Richardson for multiple charges, including felony theft and reckless driving.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 50 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An alleged homeless man stole a vehicle and ignited a pursuit spanning three counties.

On May 31, Brown County deputies heard Nemaha County radio traffic of a possible stolen vehicle out of Seneca, Kan., and headed east on US 36 HWY at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was described as a red Dodge TRX pickup.

A Brown County deputy on US 75 HWY at the time located the suspect vehicle and started a pursuit east out of Fairview on US 36 HWY.

It was reported that the vehicle’s driver and lone occupant wore a mask while the pursuit occurred.

As the vehicle was nearing Hiawatha, law enforcement vehicles downgraded their efforts for public safety and temporarily lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time later, a Hiawatha Police Department officer located the vehicle and assisted in following the suspect vehicle as it headed south on US 73 HWY. As the vehicle headed towards Horton, it was reported that it intentionally tried running motorists off the roadway numerous times at speeds of over 100 MPH.

The vehicle turned east and continued towards Atchison on US 73 HWY.

The suspect vehicle was located near Mound and Washington within a few minutes of entering Atchison.

The driver of the vehicle, Adrian Richardson, 19, claims to be homeless, was arrested close to the Benedictine College near the ball field without incident.

The vehicle was towed to the Brown County Sheriff’s office as evidence.

Richardson was taken to Brown County Jail on charges of the following charges:

  • Aggravated Assault x4
  • Reckless Driving
  • Flee or Attempt to Elude Law Enforcement
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Interference of Law Enforcement Officers
  • No Drug Tax Stamp
  • Felony Theft

There are possible other charges as the investigation continues through the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Richardson also had two following active warrants.

  • Johnson County: $5000 C/S Felony Failure to Appear Theft
  • Jackson County, Missouri: Felony Damage to Property

