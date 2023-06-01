4 contested races, but only 1 primary for upcoming Topeka City Council elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All four Topeka City Council seats on the ballot in this year’s election will see competition.

The filing deadline passed at noon Thursday. Seats in the even-numbered districts are up for grabs this year.

In District 2, incumbent Christina Valdivia-Alcala will be challenged by Craig McCullah.

District 4 features a race between David Banks and Dave Brede. Incumbent Tony Emerson opted not to seek re-election.

A four-way race is on the ballot for District 6. Bob Beers, Marcus Miller, Zachary Surritt and Craig Dunstan are the candidates. Incumbent Hannah Naeger is not running again.

District 8 incumbent Spencer Dunan is seeking another term. He’ll be challenged by Chris Phelps.

By law, only races with four or more candidates hold primaries to narrow the field to two. A district with three candidates would have had all three advance to the November ballot. That means District 6 will be the only seat with a primary.

The primary elections are slated for August 1, 2023.

To find your Topeka City Council district, click here.

