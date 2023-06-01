4 contested races, but only 1 primary for upcoming Topeka City Council elections

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All four Topeka City Council seats on the ballot in this year’s election will see competition.

The filing deadline passed at noon Thursday. Seats in the even-numbered districts are up for grabs this year.

In District 2, incumbent Christina Valdivia-Alcala will be challenged by Craig McCullah.

District 4 features a race between David Banks and Dave Brede. Incumbent Tony Emerson opted not to seek re-election.

A four-way race is on the ballot for District 6. Bob Beers, Marcus Miller, Zachary Surritt and Craig Dunstan are the candidates. Incumbent Hannah Naeger is not running again.

District 8 incumbent Spencer Dunan is seeking another term. He’ll be challenged by Chris Phelps.

By law, only races with four or more candidates hold primaries to narrow the field to two. A district with three candidates would have had all three advance to the November ballot. That means District 6 will be the only seat with a primary.

The primary elections are slated for August 1, 2023.

To find your Topeka City Council district, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics...
Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs
Marais des Cygnes River
Advisories issued for both Kansas River, Marais des Cygnes after operation issues

Latest News

Crews battled a blaze early Thursday afternoon, June 1, in the 500 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Topeka Fire Department crews battle blaze Thursday in central Topeka
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a stolen golf...
Sheriff’s Office attempt to locate stolen golf cart, trailer
Stream advisories issued for two Kansas rivers have been rescinded one day after the advisory...
Two stream advisories rescinded one day following order
Topeka Fire Department crews were called Thursday morning to rescue a person after a floor...
Crews respond to floor collapse Thursday morning at North Topeka home