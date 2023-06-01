The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics continued in Ogden

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 Law Enforcement Special Olympics torch run picked up again today in Ogden.

Riley County police officers and Special Olympic athletes began at the Ogden Community Center where they eventually ended at Fort Riley gate. They handed the torch off to military police who will get it another step closer to Wichita before the games kick off this weekend. One officer actually grew up watching her brother compete in the games and expressed her pride in the run.

”It’s super meaningful especially now that we have the athletes with us we get to see the impact in the positivity that they bring and how they know that they can accomplish anything as long as they give it their best,” said Rachel Pate, RCPD officer.

This year’s torch run has raised over $1,700 for Special Olympics Kansas.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.