Wednesday forecast: Storms continue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On and off storms will not only continue today but through the weekend with more of a dry weather pattern by next work week. Lightning and heavy rain leading to flooding at times remain the primary concerns so stay weather aware.

Taking Action:

1. If you are in a flash flood warning, Turn Around Don’t Drown....do not attempt to drive through a road covered in water because you don’t know if the road is still there or not. Also your car is not a boat and you could be costing yourself thousands of dollars to fix your car with water damage.

2. Storm chances continue to exist everyday through Sunday, it’s not a guarantee you get rain in your area everyday so consider a Plan B but don’t cancel outdoor plans at this time. There remains a higher probability of storms early in the morning then again in the afternoon hours at least for the daytime hours. So each day if you need to do anything outside, there will be a window of dry (or at least drier conditions) mid morning to at least early afternoon. Obviously this will need to be taken on a day by day basis but something to consider in the next 5 days.



The tricky weather pattern that we’ve been in since Sunday will continue through this upcoming Sunday with on and off showers/storms developing anytime and anywhere. Each round will leave localized frontal boundaries in the area which would be where the next round of storms will initiate and models just don’t handle these localized affects very well. With this in mind it’s going to continue to be a ‘watching the radar’ kind of a weather pattern when storms are in the area and a waiting game when it’s dry as to when and where the next round of storms develop. The severe weather threat remains low after yesterday’s severe storms but that doesn’t mean the forecast won’t change and increase the chances on a particular day so stay tuned.

Normal High: 82/Normal Low: 61 (WIBW)

Today: Showers/storms will continue through the day with more of a break or at least more isolated showers/storms from 10am-2pm. Will it be completely dry? Unsure so stay updated while keeping an eye on the radar. Highs will depend on where it rains with most spots in the mid-upper 80s, closer to 80° for those with rain lingering most of the day. Wind S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms will continue through the day. Highs in the 80s (similar to today, closer to 80° for those with more rain and upper 80s for those that may have more dry time). Winds S 5-15 mph.

Models do indicate more of a dry period Thursday night into Friday morning before redevelopment again Friday afternoon. While it won’t be a washout this weekend, the chance for showers/storms will continue. Highest chance for rain is Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening but will continue to fine tune the forecast as we get closer.

Next week will be mainly dry but uncertainty exists on temperatures with one of the long range models keeping it much warmer and closer to 90° while the other long range model has some cooler air coming in from the east and highs closer to the low 80s so will continue to monitor this in the coming days.

