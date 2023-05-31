Water main break forces lane closure at busy Downtown Topeka intersection

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has forced officials to close the southbound lanes of a busy Downtown Topeka intersection while repairs are made.

Officials with the City of Topeka announced on Wednesday, May 31, that both southbound lanes of SW Topeka Blvd. are closed to traffic south of SW 4th St.

Crews noted that a water main break forced the closure. They continue to work to establish two-directional travel.

Officials expect the closure to remain in place for between 2 to 3 weeks depending on the weather.

