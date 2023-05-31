Washburn tennis garners awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After winning the MIAA Championship and competing in the NCAA Championships, Washburn men’s and women’s tennis are being rewarded.

Head coach Kirby Ronning was named the ITA Central Region Coach of the Year for both men and women while his assistants, Raul-Alin Dicu and Miller Zeiders were recognized as the Central Region Assistant Coaches of the Year. Ronning is in his third year with the Ichabods and led the women to a 18-7 record and advanced to the NCAA National Quarterfinal match for the first time in program history while the men wrapped up the season at 17-8 (3-1 MIAA) and competed in the NCAA National Round of 16.

Sonia Smagina was named the ITA Central Region Women’s Senior Player of the Year and she was also named MIAA Player of the Year as well. She finished ranked in the top-five in both singles and doubles this year. She checked in at No. 2 overall in singles and completed her season with the Ichabods with a singles record of 30-3 while going 21-2 at the No. 1 spot and had a perfect 7-0 mark in conference play.

Ronning has led both the Washburn men’s and women’s teams to the NCAA postseason in each of his three seasons and the women have played at the NCAA National Tournament twice during his tenure.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.