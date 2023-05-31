Wamego baseball and softball to play in Dominican Republic next year

By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Head baseball coach Weston Moody spearheaded this idea and is ready to get the ball rolling.

Moody announced on Twitter Monday that through Wamego Sports Academy (that he and his brother-in-law own) they’re in the process of hopefully going to the Dominican Republic next June.

Moody used to teach Spanish and took kids to Latin American in the past and has some family from Mexico. He says he has a undergrad degree in Spanish and Latin American Studies and says this was a no-brainer to pursue.

He told 13 Sports that they will work with KC Royals Dominican Academy where he’s been the last few days.

”Our goal is to work with local academy teams,” Moody said. “Do clinics with the Kansas City Royals and then do cultural exchange, learning a little Spanish in order for them to communicate with the players and to have the opportunity to travel around Santa Domingo, the capital because it’s very enriched in history.”

Moody said they will also do some community service and hope they can impact lives their and visa versa. He says a donor as reached out to help with those cost and will hopefully make it as least expensive as they can.

