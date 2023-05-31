Topeka graduates earn senior spotlight honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka graduates were honored with ‘Senior of the Month’ awards from TPS leaders. Carter Cool of Topeka West, and Alexis Borsa of Topeka High. Both are standout students in academics and athletics. Carter will attend KU in the Fall to study chemical and biomedical engineering. Alexis was accepted into the highly competitive Creighton University Honors Program.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.