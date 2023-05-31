SpaceX capsule lights up Kansas sky during splashdown

Kansans captured photos and videos of the spacecraft as it glowed bright red light and streaked across the night sky.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The SpaceX Dragon capsule was visible over parts of Kansas as the spacecraft Tuesday night as prepared to splash down into the Gulf of Mexico.

The SpaceX capsule was carrying four passengers from the International Space Station.

Viewers sent in photos and videos of the spacecraft as the golden light streaked across the night sky.

