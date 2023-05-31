SOS launches Strong Campaign for victims of domestic violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SOS is launching the 2023 SOS Strong Campaign with SOS Strong Ambassadors.

SOS announced they begin the 2023 SOS Strong Campaign on June 15 with Strong Ambassadors joining the effort to be upstanders in the fight against sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect.

SOS said the Strong Campaign started its annual fundraiser in 2015 to highlight masculine role models that demonstrate positive examples of strength, community leadership, and fatherhood. These ambassadors also demonstrate that abuse isn’t just a woman’s problem, but it’s everyone’s problem.

In the SOS Strong Campaign, men and people of all masculine genders are featured from within the 5-county service area who display leadership, provide community support, and are dedicated to helping SOS stop sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect. The Ambassadors represent SOS by helping bring awareness to these important issues and by raising $1,000 each to support SOS programs.

SOS Strong will start June 15 and end July 20. SOS Strong Ambassadors will be announced at a kickoff event on June 12 at the SOS Community Advocacy and Service Complex at 1420 C of E Drive.

Each SOS Strong Ambassador has taken a pledge to lead by example, never blame victims, be a positive upstander rather than a willing bystander, not engage in any acts of violence, stand up for someone in need and always use their voice to speak up for what is right.

SOS noted that with the community’s generosity, SOS can make 2023 another impactful and life-changing year. Community members will be able to find information about the events and activities planned by SOS Strong Ambassadors on SOS’s Facebook page and other social media, @soskansas. To donate towards an SOS Strong Ambassador’s goal, visit soskansas.com/sos-strong. Click the Donate button and type the name of the SOS Strong ambassador in the “In Honor Of” field. Donations can also be sent through Venmo to @SOS-CVEC with the Ambassador’s name in the comments. Another way to donate is to send a check made payable to SOS to 1420 C of E Drive, Suite 6, Emporia (or delivered in person to 1420 C of E Drive). Please write the name of the SOS Strong Ambassador in the memo field. SOS is grateful to the community for the generous support given.

