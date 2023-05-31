SOS to educate community on realities of human trafficking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SOS, Inc. will host presentations on the realities of human trafficking, aiming to educate and empower Kansans to make a difference in protecting children and teens online.

SOS announced the presentations will take place on June 6 and 7 in Emporia, Council Grove, Lyndon and Burlington.

SOS said June is Internet Safety Month, and it’s important for adults everywhere to be aware of the dangers online trafficking presents to children and teens, no matter where they live.

SOS indicated they will feature the Stop Trafficking Project President and Founder Russ Tuttle to cover information that adults must know regarding ways that the vulnerabilities of young people are being exploited online. Life online is complicated for young people, and it is increasingly easy for children to be exploited in online spaces. Worst-case scenarios have led to the crime of domestic minor sex trafficking. The Stop Trafficking Project exists to end Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking (DMST) before it starts by disrupting the exploitation of vulnerability. These presentations will educate to help adults protect young people in both their professional and private lives.

According to SOS, there will be five opportunities to hear the information as the presentation will be offered in different locations in the SOS service area, including Lyon, Coffey, Osage, Chase and Morris counties. All presentations are free and open to the public. Additionally, the presentation on the evening of June 6 will be live-streamed via the SOS Facebook page at facebook.com/SOSKansas for those who are not able to attend in person. The presentations are appropriate for law enforcement, firefighters, and EMTs, medical professionals, counselors, faith and community leaders, school personnel, parents, guardians and all other adult family members.

Presentation Schedule:

June 6, 2023

9:00 to 10:30 am – Lyndon High School Auditorium, Lyndon

1:30 to 3:00 pm – Coffey County District Court (in the Courthouse Basement), Burlington

6:30 to 8:00 pm – Flint Hills Technical College, Emporia (also livestreamed via Facebook)

June 7, 2023

9:00 to 10:30 am – Flint Hills Technical College, Emporia

1:30 to 3:00 pm – Council Grove High School Auditorium, Council Grove

SOS offers presentations on online safety to schools, classes, and community groups throughout the year. To learn more or to schedule a presentation, contact darmitage@soskansas.com or call 620-343-8799.

