Shawnee Heights alum Trey Brown excited for opportunity at Hayden

By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When Trey Brown was notified that he landed the position, it was all excitement.

The Wildcats stuck within Topeka to make their next hire and it’s 24-year-old Shawnee Heights alum Trey Brown. He comes over from Cair Paravel after one season and leading them to a 9-13 record. Brown was an All-State point guard for Shawnee Heights and winning the State Championship in 2017.

Brown played at MidAmerica Nazarene where he averaged just over 13 points per game at Nazarene as a senior. He surpassed more than the 1,000 career points mark and earned his degree in Criminal Justice.

Brown told 13 Sports the Hayden community will get a guy who brings a lot of energy and continue the rich tradition and pride that Hayden Athletics bring.

”It’s something that I can’t put into words, I’m just very thankful for the people taking a chance on me and let me kind of be who I am and someone who’s young and willing to take a chance on someone who’s as young as me and I’m very thankful and blessed for that,” he said.

Brown says he got to meet the players on Tuesday for summer workouts and already has a good vibe on what he’ll be working with come the winter.

