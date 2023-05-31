Select game times announced for KU, K-State football

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Katie Maher
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several game times have been announced by the Big 12 for K-State and KU football’s 2023 seasons.

Four official times have been released for the Wildcats, two for the Jayhawks.

Kansas will kick off its 2023 campaign with a Thursday night game against Missouri State on August 31st at 7:00 p.m., which will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

KU’s other game with a set time is away against Nevada on September 16th. That will kickoff at 9:30 p.m and air on CBS Sports Network.

As for the reigning Big 12 Champions, the Wildcats will kick things off at home against SEMO on September 2nd at 6:00 p.m. That game will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

K-State will stay at home for its second game against Troy, which is set for 11:00 a.m. on September 9th on FS1.

They’ll start road play the following week at Missouri at 11:00 a.m. on September 16th. That airs on the SEC Network.

The final K-State game to be announced for now is a road test at Oklahoma State on Friday, October 6th at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Tinajero
Road rage incident including family on ATV ends with Topeka man behind bars
FILE
Mid-morning Central Topeka standoff leads to arrest of one man
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics...
Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka

Latest News

New Hayden boys basketball coach Trey Brown comes over form Cair Paravel
Shawnee Heights alum Trey Brown excited for opportunity at Hayden
Wamego preparing to play in Dominican Republic
Wamego baseball and softball to play in Dominican Republic next year
McLouth's Corissa Bandel (left) and Dani Lee (Right) posing with state trophy
McLouth softball reflects on first ever championship
Former Topeka High softball star Nija Canady
Nija Canady named NFCA Freshman of the Year