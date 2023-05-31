Select game times announced for KU, K-State football

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several game times have been announced by the Big 12 for K-State and KU football’s 2023 seasons.

Four official times have been released for the Wildcats, two for the Jayhawks.

Kansas will kick off its 2023 campaign with a Thursday night game against Missouri State on August 31st at 7:00 p.m., which will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

KU’s other game with a set time is away against Nevada on September 16th. That will kickoff at 9:30 p.m and air on CBS Sports Network.

As for the reigning Big 12 Champions, the Wildcats will kick things off at home against SEMO on September 2nd at 6:00 p.m. That game will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

K-State will stay at home for its second game against Troy, which is set for 11:00 a.m. on September 9th on FS1.

They’ll start road play the following week at Missouri at 11:00 a.m. on September 16th. That airs on the SEC Network.

The final K-State game to be announced for now is a road test at Oklahoma State on Friday, October 6th at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

