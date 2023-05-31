Riley County Fire District 1 to conduct training

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District No. 1 will conduct fire training.

Riley County Fire District No. 1 (RCFD#1) will conduct training from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 8 at the former Crestview Church located at 4761 Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan, Kan. The public should expect to see fire apparatus, vehicles, equipment and personnel in the area. There will be no live fire or flames at the site.

Deputy Fire Chief John Martens shared a comment about the fire training.

“Icon Structures and Anderson Knight Architects have generously allowed us a window of time to train at the facility before it is demolished. We’re always grateful for opportunities to train in different environments,” said Martens.

Training exercises will include fire attack methods, search and rescue, ventilation, forcible entry, water supply, pump ops, flowing nozzles and advancing hoses.

RCFD#1 noted they have more than 100 volunteer firefighters who respond to structure fires, wildfires, vehicle accidents, and medical emergencies in Riley County.

Deputy Chief Doug Russell shared a comment about the training.

“We have volunteers of all ages and from all walks of life. We work well together, and it makes me proud to see how many people are willing to step up and go towards danger when others need help,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “Crews train every other week and we work hard to make sure they’re prepared for a variety of challenges.”

Learn more about RCFD#1 online at www.rilecountyks.gov/fire or by calling (785) 537-6333 during regular business hours.

