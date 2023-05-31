Riley County Fire District 1 to conduct training

Riley County Fire District No. 1 will conduct fire training.
Riley County Fire District No. 1 will conduct fire training.(Riley County Fire District #1)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District No. 1 will conduct fire training.

Riley County Fire District No. 1 (RCFD#1) will conduct training from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 8 at the former Crestview Church located at 4761 Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan, Kan. The public should expect to see fire apparatus, vehicles, equipment and personnel in the area. There will be no live fire or flames at the site.

Deputy Fire Chief John Martens shared a comment about the fire training.

“Icon Structures and Anderson Knight Architects have generously allowed us a window of time to train at the facility before it is demolished. We’re always grateful for opportunities to train in different environments,” said Martens.

Training exercises will include fire attack methods, search and rescue, ventilation, forcible entry, water supply, pump ops, flowing nozzles and advancing hoses.

RCFD#1 noted they have more than 100 volunteer firefighters who respond to structure fires, wildfires, vehicle accidents, and medical emergencies in Riley County.

Deputy Chief Doug Russell shared a comment about the training.

“We have volunteers of all ages and from all walks of life. We work well together, and it makes me proud to see how many people are willing to step up and go towards danger when others need help,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “Crews train every other week and we work hard to make sure they’re prepared for a variety of challenges.”

Learn more about RCFD#1 online at www.rilecountyks.gov/fire or by calling (785) 537-6333 during regular business hours.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Tinajero
Road rage incident including family on ATV ends with Topeka man behind bars
FILE
Mid-morning Central Topeka standoff leads to arrest of one man
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics...
Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka

Latest News

The one-hundred deadliest days of the year for teen drivers began over the weekend, putting...
Teens face increased risk of car crashes during 100 deadliest days of driving
The one-hundred deadliest days of the year for teen drivers began over the weekend, putting...
Teens face increased risk of car crashes during 100 deadliest days of driving
The downtown Topeka Evergy Plaza will host live music, food trucks and movie nights during June.
Live music, food trucks, movies nights visit Evergy Plaza during June
Forbes Field south of Topeka receives 4 inches of rain overnight
Governor Kelly appoints judgeship position in Third Judicial District