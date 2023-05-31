Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka

Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics...
Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in the 2000 block of S.E. Turnpike Avenue in southeast Topeka, authorities said.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers were serving a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation at a residence in southeast Topeka, authorities said.

Officers from the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene as of 8:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Turnpike Avenue.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that several children were being removed from the home, located just east of the 3200 block of S.E. California Avenue.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

