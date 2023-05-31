Nija Canady named NFCA Freshman of the Year
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANFORD, CA. (WIBW) - The former Topeka High star absolutely dominated in her freshman season at Stanford.
2023 @NFCAorg Freshman of the Year: @CanadyNijaree #NCAASoftball x @StanfordSball pic.twitter.com/BnTnYeVl66— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 31, 2023
Canady and Stanford are among the Elite Eight in the College World Series and will face Oklahoma June 1 at 11:30 a.m. from Oklahoma City.
Canady’s number are some of the best in the country. She finished with a 0.48 ERA, 16-1 on the mound through 116.1 IP, 193 SO, and only allowed eight earned runs all season. She’s also collected three saves and nine complete games.
Canady leads the Pac-12 in ERA, Earned Runs, Opponents Batting Average, Runs Allowed and Home Runs Allowed.
