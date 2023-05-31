Nija Canady named NFCA Freshman of the Year

Former Topeka High softball star Nija Canady
Former Topeka High softball star Nija Canady
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANFORD, CA. (WIBW) - The former Topeka High star absolutely dominated in her freshman season at Stanford.

Canady and Stanford are among the Elite Eight in the College World Series and will face Oklahoma June 1 at 11:30 a.m. from Oklahoma City.

Canady’s number are some of the best in the country. She finished with a 0.48 ERA, 16-1 on the mound through 116.1 IP, 193 SO, and only allowed eight earned runs all season. She’s also collected three saves and nine complete games.

Canady leads the Pac-12 in ERA, Earned Runs, Opponents Batting Average, Runs Allowed and Home Runs Allowed.

