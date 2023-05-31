Nae’Qwan Tomlin will return to K-State next season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats get a big boost in Tomlin returning for his final season of eligibility.

Field of 68′s Jeff Goodman announced the news on Twitter Wednesday morning:

Kansas State's Nae'Qwan Tomlin will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school next season, he told @Stadium.



The talented 6-foot-10 forward averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 boards last season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 31, 2023

Tomlin did declare for the draft to receive feedback from NBA teams. Jerome Tang told the media in his closing remarks on the season that Tomlin would be doing that.

Tomlin helped lead the ‘Cats to an Elite Eight, third place finish in the Big 12. Standing at 6′10, Tomlin averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 boards last season. one assist, one steal and one block per game.

