Nae’Qwan Tomlin will return to K-State next season

Kansas State's Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Kansas State's Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats get a big boost in Tomlin returning for his final season of eligibility.

Field of 68′s Jeff Goodman announced the news on Twitter Wednesday morning:

Tomlin did declare for the draft to receive feedback from NBA teams. Jerome Tang told the media in his closing remarks on the season that Tomlin would be doing that.

Tomlin helped lead the ‘Cats to an Elite Eight, third place finish in the Big 12. Standing at 6′10, Tomlin averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 boards last season. one assist, one steal and one block per game.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Tinajero
Road rage incident including family on ATV ends with Topeka man behind bars
FILE
Mid-morning Central Topeka standoff leads to arrest of one man
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics...
Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. celebrates after making a basket during the second half of an...
Former KU center Ernest Udeh Jr. commits to TCU
American Football
Select game times announced for KU, K-State football
New Hayden boys basketball coach Trey Brown comes over form Cair Paravel
Shawnee Heights alum Trey Brown excited for opportunity at Hayden
Wamego preparing to play in Dominican Republic
Wamego baseball and softball to play in Dominican Republic next year