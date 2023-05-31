McLouth softball reflects on first ever championship

McLouth, Kan. (WIBW) - The Bulldogs won their first ever state title but capping it off with a perfect season at 26-0.

McLouth defeated St. Marys in the State Championship, 3-0 in Pratt, Kansas.

Senior Corissa Bandel was lethal in the circle tossing a one-hit, complete game shutout along with 14 strikeouts. Head coach Ballard Patterson told 13 Sports they only gave up 11 runs all season, three of them came in the State Semifinals.

Patterson also told 13 Sports he’s been battling cancer since 2016 and had to step away from the team in 2019 to focus on his health. This was his first year back and ultimately won that state trophy. He said there were days he didn’t have energy and did not feel good but his teams energy and positive spirits made him comeback and lift him up when he needed it.

”I looked at this team and said you know, we can win a state championship because of their energy and what they bring to the table in terms of being great teammates and I’m a part of the team too and they lifted me up when I needed it,” Patterson said.

Patterson says their tough schedule and the way they practice got them to where they are now.

”We weren’t battle hardened, not only from the games in the strength of our schedule that we played, but we were also battle hardened from our practice and the way we went after it and competing in practice,” Patterson said.

For Bandel, it was more sweet ending her senior season in style.

”After we won it, it was definitely really amazing and just a great experience, plus having all of our teammates there, we’re all really close and being able to win that together and especially for my senior year winning it before I leave and it was definitely a great year and experience,” Bandel said.

As for sophomore Dani Lee, they had a little extra motivation this season.

“We have these little bracelets that say “RTP ‘23, Road to Pratt.” So, we definitely established this was our goal and just to be able to go there and get the job done was amazing,” Lee said.

As Lee now becomes an upperclassmen and future leader for the Bulldogs, Bandel was a big help in that.

“Corissa is definitely a big role model to me and how she goes on the rubber and she’s never nervous, you can never see any emotion on her face and fighting for her and Jill in their senior year, we definitely wanted to pull this off for them,” Lee said.

Patterson told 13 Sports they had about 200-300 people waiting at the school and lining the streets to congratulate them.

