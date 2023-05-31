Man wanted for December incident arrested just before Memorial Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted for an incident that happened in December was arrested in the Capital City just before Memorial Day.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, officials found a suspect wanted for a December 2022 incident, identified as Julian L. Everett, 38, of Topeka, in the 2000 block of SE Washington St.

Officials said Everett was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated assault

Flee or attempt to elude

Interference with law enforcement

Failure to check for safe passage before passing from a single lane

Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license

Topeka bench warrants

Everett remains behind bars on a $21,380 bond for his bench warrants and a $15,000 bond for the other crimes. A court appearance has been set for 4 p.m. on June 1.

