Man wanted for December incident arrested just before Memorial Day

Julian Everett
Julian Everett(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted for an incident that happened in December was arrested in the Capital City just before Memorial Day.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, officials found a suspect wanted for a December 2022 incident, identified as Julian L. Everett, 38, of Topeka, in the 2000 block of SE Washington St.

Officials said Everett was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Flee or attempt to elude
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Failure to check for safe passage before passing from a single lane
  • Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Topeka bench warrants

Everett remains behind bars on a $21,380 bond for his bench warrants and a $15,000 bond for the other crimes. A court appearance has been set for 4 p.m. on June 1.

