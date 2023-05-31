Man accused of stealing vehicle with gun over holiday weekend behind bars

Jonathan Sibert
Jonathan Sibert(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of stealing a man’s vehicle with a firearm over the holiday weekend has been arrested and remains behind bars.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, officials were called to the area of SW 22nd and SW Wayne Ave. with reports of a robbery.

When officials arrived, they said they found a male victim’s vehicle had been stolen by a known suspect, later identified as Jonathan T. Sibert, 21, of Topeka, who also allegedly had a firearm. Siebert left the scene before officials arrived.

On Monday, TPD said officials were then called to the 700 block of SW Plass St. when the stolen vehicle was spotted. Here, they found Sibert and determined he had stolen the vehicle. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon
  • Battery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Aggravated kidnapping
  • Possession of a hallucinogenic drug
  • Possession of opiates

Sibert remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Tinajero
Road rage incident including family on ATV ends with Topeka man behind bars
FILE
Mid-morning Central Topeka standoff leads to arrest of one man
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers

Latest News

American Football
Select game times announced for KU, K-State football
Montgomery Miles
Gunshot reports lead to man’s arrest after victim found with bb gun injuries
FILE
Water main break forces lane closure at busy Downtown Topeka intersection
Crews respond to report of weather-related electrical pole fire in central Topeka