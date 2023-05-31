Man accused of stealing vehicle with gun over holiday weekend behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of stealing a man’s vehicle with a firearm over the holiday weekend has been arrested and remains behind bars.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, officials were called to the area of SW 22nd and SW Wayne Ave. with reports of a robbery.

When officials arrived, they said they found a male victim’s vehicle had been stolen by a known suspect, later identified as Jonathan T. Sibert, 21, of Topeka, who also allegedly had a firearm. Siebert left the scene before officials arrived.

On Monday, TPD said officials were then called to the 700 block of SW Plass St. when the stolen vehicle was spotted. Here, they found Sibert and determined he had stolen the vehicle. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon

Battery

Aggravated assault

Aggravated kidnapping

Possession of a hallucinogenic drug

Possession of opiates

Sibert remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

