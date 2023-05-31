Live music, food trucks, movies nights visit Evergy Plaza during June

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The downtown Topeka Evergy Plaza will host live music, food trucks and movie nights during June.

Evergy Plaza located at 630 S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka, Kan., will offer the following events:

According to Evergy Plaza, Envista Eats and Beats is a weekly Thursday evening concert series designed to bring big crowds, live music, and many food and beverage options from 6:30 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. Thursday, May 18 - Sept. 7.

June 1 - “Wilder Horses” will perform, food trucks and vendors include Taqueria Mexico Lindo, Burger Bus, Saucy Wrap Shack, Oleander Café, Poppin Squeeze, Manila Snow Cone, and Cocktails by Mac.

June 8 - “Undercover” will perform, food trucks and vendors include Boxer Q BBQ, Poppin Mini’s, Taqueria Mexico Lindo, Cooking with Mike, Pineapple Dream, Flavor Wagon, El Cafecito, and Cocktails by Mac.

June 15 - “Stranded in the City” will perform, food trucks and vendors include Poppin Squeeze, Poppin Mini’s, JLG Mexi-Q, Cooking with Mike, Saucy Wrap Shack, Burger Bus Pineapple Dream, and Cocktails by Mac.

June 22 - “Switch in Time” will perform, food trucks and vendors include Tod’s BBQ, Dj’s Catering, Poppin Squeeze, Poppin Mini’s, Flavor Wagon, Manila Snow Cone, and Cocktails by Mac.

June 29 - “Steve Kile Band” will perform, food trucks and vendors include Snack Shack, JLG Mexi-Q, Burger Bus, Dj’s Catering, Pineapple Dream, Poppin Squeeze, and Cocktails by Mac.

Evergy Plaza noted the Morris Laing Law Firm Live @ Lunch is a weekly series ready to charm the downtown audiences from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, April 5 - Sept. 20. Topeka’s food truck community will be supplying multiple tasty lunch options.

June 7 - “R & J Productions” will perform, food trucks and vendors include Burger Bus, Poppin Squeeze, and Taqueria Mexico Lindo.

June 14 - “Delta Haze” will perform, food trucks and vendors include Flavor Wagon, Snack Shack, and Pineapple Dream.

June 21 - “Hoodoo Brothers” will perform, food trucks and vendors include Burger Bus, Dj’s Catering, Poppin Squeeze.

June 28 - “Pastense” will perform, food trucks and vendors include Cooking with Mike, Poppin Mini’s, Bobby’s Food Co.

Evergy Plaza said to join in for Friday Flicks and family entertainment monthly to enjoy the classics as well as new movies. Food trucks will be ready at 7 p.m. and films will begin at 8 p.m.

June 9 - “Back to the Future” will be featured and presented by the Polo Custom Products. Food Vendors include Poppin Squeeze, Flavor Wagon, Poppin Mini’s, Manila Snow Cone.

