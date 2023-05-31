KHP identifies Rose Hill woman as victim of Memorial Day weekend fatal crash

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DERBY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Rose Hill has been identified as the victim of a 3-vehicle collision over Memorial Day weekend which took her life.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that identifications have been made in a 3-vehicle collision that happened near Derby over Memorial Day weekend that left at least one person dead.

Officials said they were called to the area of E. 63rd St. S. and S. 103rd St. E. - about 1.5 miles east of Derby - with reports of a collision that involved three vehicles. They found a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Jimmy F. Guinn III, 19, of Augusta, had been driving with a flat front driver’s side tire.

KHP noted that the pickup - which had been reported stolen - veered across the center line and hit the rear-end of a 2009 Ford F150 driven by Luke A. Fanello, 34, of Haysville. The impact caused the F150 to collide head-on with a 1999 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck driven by Alyna J. Elder, 20, of Rose Hill.

Officials indicated that as Fanello’s truck hit Elder’s, the truck Guinn was driving flipped and landed on its top.

KHP said Elder was pronounced dead at the scene while Guinn was taken to Wesley Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Fanello escaped the crash without injury. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

