Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs

A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo., residents, Aaron L. Jones, 32 (Left), and Victoria P. Petesch, 25 (Right), for a felony arrest warrant and drugs.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop conducted in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City residents for a felony warrant and drugs.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said a deputy with the agency pulled over a 2015 Ford Fusion without a tag light shortly after midnight on Wednesday, May 31 in the 2700 block of SE California Ave.

The Sheriff’s Office said upon further investigation, it was discovered that the driver had a felony arrest warrant, but then the Sheriff’s Office said a stolen firearm and illegal narcotics were found.

The driver identified as Aaron L. Jones, 32, of Kansas City, Mo., was taken into custody under the warrant and faces additional charges for driving with a suspended license, defective tag lamps, and interference with law enforcement.

While the passenger, Victoria P. Petesch, 25, of Kansas City, Mo., was booked for possession of an opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of stolen property.

This incident remains under investigation. No further information was released by officials.

