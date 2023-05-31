Heroic efforts to pull woman from burning building lead two to honors

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Kan. (WIBW) - For their heroic efforts to pull a woman from a burning Jefferson County home and to fight the fire until officials arrived, two residents will be honored in Winchester.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on May 16, officials received a 911 call from an area near Winchester with reports of a fire. The caller, later identified as Alex Noll, said he had been driving by and saw a house on fire in the area.

As Noll waited for officials to arrive, the Sheriff’s Office said he pulled a woman from the burning building who may have perished if not for his quick actions.

Shortly after, officials indicated John Navinsky also arrived on the scene. He and Noll began to fight the fire and did so until the Jefferson Co. Fire Dept. arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office said Noll and Navinsky will be presented challenge coins from its office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. A ceremony will be held to honor the pair at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 9, at the Winchester Library, 203 4th St., Winchester.

