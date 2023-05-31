Herington Post Office renamed after WW2 veteran

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have officially renamed a post office to honor a World War II veteran.

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (KS-01) led the post office renaming ceremony honoring Father Emil J. Kapaun in Herington, Kan., on Tuesday.

“I am proud to have led legislation through Congress that renames the Herington Post Office in honor of Father Kapaun,” said Rep. Mann. “On the day after Memorial Day, it was particularly meaningful to gather with Kansans to celebrate the life and legacy of Father Kapaun, a man of God who showed incredible bravery and selflessness in his service.”

Rep. Mann delivered remarks at the ceremony. Members of the Kapaun family joined the Herington community to celebrate the occasion.

“My prayers are with the Kapaun family as we celebrate Father Kapaun’s life and service,” said Rep. Mann. “It is an honor for me to recognize his faithfulness and bravery today. Jesus said, ‘greater love has no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.’ May the Captain Emil J. Kapaun Post Office Building in Herington serve as a reminder of that great love, and as an inspiration to do likewise for generations to come.”

On March 18, 2021, Rep. Mann introduced H.R. 2044, and Senator Jerry Moran introduced S. 824, legislation to designate the post office in Herington, Kansas, as “The Captain Emil J. Kapaun Post Office Building.”

The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 2044 on October 20, 2021. The U.S. Senate passed H.R. 2044 on February 15, 2022.

The legislation was signed into law on March 10, 2022.

