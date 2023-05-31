Herington Post Office renamed after WW2 veteran

KAPAUN
KAPAUN(Office of Tracey Mann)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have officially renamed a post office to honor a World War II veteran.

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (KS-01) led the post office renaming ceremony honoring Father Emil J. Kapaun in Herington, Kan., on Tuesday.

“I am proud to have led legislation through Congress that renames the Herington Post Office in honor of Father Kapaun,” said Rep. Mann. “On the day after Memorial Day, it was particularly meaningful to gather with Kansans to celebrate the life and legacy of Father Kapaun, a man of God who showed incredible bravery and selflessness in his service.”

Rep. Mann delivered remarks at the ceremony. Members of the Kapaun family joined the Herington community to celebrate the occasion.

“My prayers are with the Kapaun family as we celebrate Father Kapaun’s life and service,” said Rep. Mann. “It is an honor for me to recognize his faithfulness and bravery today. Jesus said, ‘greater love has no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.’ May the Captain Emil J. Kapaun Post Office Building in Herington serve as a reminder of that great love, and as an inspiration to do likewise for generations to come.”

On March 18, 2021, Rep. Mann introduced H.R. 2044, and Senator Jerry Moran introduced S. 824, legislation to designate the post office in Herington, Kansas, as “The Captain Emil J. Kapaun Post Office Building.”

The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 2044 on October 20, 2021. The U.S. Senate passed H.R. 2044 on February 15, 2022.

The legislation was signed into law on March 10, 2022.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Family perishes in collision with propane tanker caused by steer in SE Kansas
FILE
Investigation begins after shots fired near Highland Park area in Topeka
Fabian Tinajero
Road rage incident including family on ATV ends with Topeka man behind bars
FILE
3-vehicle collision near Derby ends with at least one fatality
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash

Latest News

New Hayden boys basketball coach Trey Brown
Shawnee Heights alum Trey Brown excited for opportunity at Hayden
Trial set for January 2023 murder of tow truck driver
The hotel opened in 1998 as Capitol Plaza. The company G.F. Hotels took it over in 2021 and...
City of Topeka will attempt to purchase Hotel Topeka
The hotel opened in 1998 as Capitol Plaza. The company G.F. Hotels took it over in 2021 and...
City of Topeka to bid on purchasing Hotel Topeka