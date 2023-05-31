Gunshot reports lead to man’s arrest after victim found with bb gun injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Reports of gunshots in the Capital City over the holiday weekend led to the arrest of one man after it was found he allegedly injured a victim with a bb gun.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, officials were called to the 3800 block of SW 7th St. with reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Montgomery O. Miles, 43, of Topeka, who also had a warrant out for his arrest.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said it found that Miles had fired a bb gun at a person and damaged property in the area. The victim of the shooting sustained minor injuries from the incident.

Officials noted that Miles was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated battery

Criminal damage to property - between $1,000 and $25,000

Criminal damage to property - less than $1,000

Miles remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond for those crimes. He also remains jailed on his warrant with counts of interference with law enforcement and disorderly conduct with a bond of $2,500.

A court appearance has been set for the counts included in the warrant for 1:30 p.m. on June 27. An appearance for the other crimes has been set for 4 p.m. on Aug. 31.

