Governor Kelly appoints judgeship position in Third Judicial District

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed a judgeship position in the Third Judicial District.

Office of the Governor announced Governor Kelly appointed Jay D. Befort of Topeka to fill the District Court position in the Third Judicial District. The position was created through the appointment of Judge Rachel Pickering to the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Governor Kelly shared a comment about the appointment.

“Jay has had a long history of advocating on behalf of Kansans in Topeka,” Governor Kelly said. “He is an experienced and skilled attorney, and I am positive he will bring a unique perspective to the Third District Bench.”

Office of Governor Kelly said Befort currently serves as General Counsel for the Kansas Department of Revenue. He is active in the legal community with his membership in Topeka Bar Association and Kansas Bar Association.

“I am honored to be the Governor’s appointment to the Third Judicial District and look forward to serve the people and the many outstanding practitioners in Shawnee County and the state of Kansas,” Befort said. “My gratitude extends to my family, the Governor, and the members of the Nominating Commission, and all those who have placed their confidence and trust in my experience and ability to hear and decide cases justly and impartially.”

Office of Governor Kelly indicated District Court Judges in the Third Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

According to the Office of Governor Kelly, Ashley Long and Todd Thornburg were nominees selected by the district nominating commission.

