Former KU center Ernest Udeh Jr. commits to TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The eighth and final transfer from Kansas’ 2022-2023 roster has found his next home.

Ernest Udeh Jr. posted on Twitter that he committed to TCU saying, “Imma need to grow some horns.”

Udeh shot 75.6 percent from the field which led the Jayhawks. Udeh averaged 8.3 minutes, 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game and finished with 20 steals, 18 blocks and 53 rebounds.

The former McDonald’s All-American stays within the Big 12 and now will face KU twice a year. Here’s were Udeh’s former teammates are headed as well.

Zuby Ejiofor - St. John’s.

Kyle Cuffe Jr. - Syracuse.

MJ Rice - NC State.

Joseph Yesufu - Washington State.

Zach Clemence - UC Santa Barbara.

Bobby Pettiford Jr. - East Carolina.

Cam Martin - Boise State.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.