Former KU center Ernest Udeh Jr. commits to TCU

Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. celebrates after making a basket during the second half of an...
Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. celebrates after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Dakota State Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 82-59. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The eighth and final transfer from Kansas’ 2022-2023 roster has found his next home.

Ernest Udeh Jr. posted on Twitter that he committed to TCU saying, “Imma need to grow some horns.”

Udeh shot 75.6 percent from the field which led the Jayhawks. Udeh averaged 8.3 minutes, 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game and finished with 20 steals, 18 blocks and 53 rebounds.

The former McDonald’s All-American stays within the Big 12 and now will face KU twice a year. Here’s were Udeh’s former teammates are headed as well.

Zuby Ejiofor - St. John’s.

Kyle Cuffe Jr. - Syracuse.

MJ Rice - NC State.

Joseph Yesufu - Washington State.

Zach Clemence - UC Santa Barbara.

Bobby Pettiford Jr. - East Carolina.

Cam Martin - Boise State.

