Forbes Field south of Topeka receives 4 inches of rain overnight

The Shunganunga Creek near S.W. 21st and Buchanan was up substantially Wednesday morning after heavy rainfall overnight in the Topeka area.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thunderstorms that rumbled through the Topeka area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning provided much-needed rainfall for Topeka and northeast Kansas.

The National Weather Service office in Topeka reported Forbes Field just south of Topeka received 4.01 inches of rain from the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service office at Philip Billard Municipal Airport in the Oakland area of northeast Topeka received 2.42 inches of rain over the same time period.

The rain caused area streams to rise substantially, including the Shunganunga Creek, which runs from southwest of Topeka to northeast of the capital city.

