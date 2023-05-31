Flame of Hope carried to Ottawa by Douglas Co. law enforcement officials

Officer James Browning and Special Olympics Athlete Skyler McMillin handoff the Flame of Hope...
Officer James Browning and Special Olympics Athlete Skyler McMillin handoff the Flame of Hope in Ottawa on May 30, 2023.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flame of Hope for Special Olympics Kansas has been successfully carried to Ottawa by law enforcement officials throughout Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, May 30, it joined the Lawrence Police Department to deliver the torch for the Kansas Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics to the Ottawa Police Department at Kalmar, 415 E. Dundee St. in Ottawa.

Officials noted that Officer James Broning and athlete Skyler McMillin made the final handoff. The Douglas Co. portion started on Tuesday with the first leg in northwest Lawrence at LPD Headquarters, it ended at Club Car Wash. Athlete Allison Seeman also participated in this leg.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that runners veered through downtown Eudora and met the Baldwin City Police Department for a run around the Baker University campus and through downtown Baldwin City before the last few miles outside Ottawa.

From late April through May, officials said the Flame of Hope travels across the Sunflower State before its final destination at the State Summer Games in Wichita. Agencies in Douglas Co. have participated for several years to help support the mission of Special Olympics Kansas.

The 2023 State Summer Games will be held June 2 - 4 in Maize where athletes will compete in track and field, cycling, soccer and tennis events.

