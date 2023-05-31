Emporia High School softball looking for new coach

(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Spartans will be in search of a new coach come next season.

Emporia High Athletes tweeted out that an application has been put out for those to start applying as of Tuesday.

KVOE Sports Reporter Dylan Sherwood tells 13 Sports Annie Rockley resigned from the position after spending one season with Emporia and went 5-16. Rockley was an assistant at EHS two years prior to being named the head coach.

Rockley told Sherwood that she’ll be moving to the Kansas City area and take a job at Spring Hill High School but is no sure if she’ll continue coaching in the future. Rockley played at Emporia State and Highland Community College.

The resignation will be accepted by the USD 253 Board of Education on June 14. A new search has already begun.

