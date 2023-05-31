Dunkin’ offering free donuts with purchase of beverage on National Donut Day

Dunkin’ fans can enjoy a free donut with the purchase of a beverage on National Donut Day, Friday, June 2.(Dunkin')
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ fans can enjoy a free donut with the purchase of a beverage on National Donut Day, Friday, June 2.

Dunkin’ announced that they are offering free donuts this Friday, June 2. Dunkin’ fans can enjoy a free classic donut of their choice with any beverage purchase, including the Butter Pecan Iced Coffee or Raspberry Watermelon Refresher.

Dunkin’ said guests can enjoy classic Dunkin’ donut favorites, including Boston Kreme, Glazed, Powdered, Jelly-Filled, and more. This special offer is available all day on National Donut Day, Friday, June 2, at participating Dunkin’ locations while supplies last.

Chief Marketing Officer for Dunkin’ Jill McVicar Nelson shared a comment about National Donut Day.

“Friends don’t let friends miss out on free donuts,” said McVicar. “This June, we’re rallying donut fans nationwide to end donut FOMO for good. So gather your friends, grab your favorite donut on us, and indulge in the sweet delight of National Donut Day!”

Dunkin’ was founded in 1950 in Quincy, Mass. It has been renowned for two things: premium coffee and donuts. At inception, most donut shops offered four donut varieties. The original Dunkin’ location raised the stakes with 52 varieties, one for each week of the year. While Dunkin’s menu has evolved, all store locations nationwide still use Dunkin’s signature donut recipe with each donut finished by hand.

Dunkin said today, the franchise reigns as the largest donut and coffee brand in America, selling more than 2 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats annually. Dunkin’s most beloved donut remains the timeless Glazed, closely followed by the Boston Kreme. While its staple classics are available nationwide, Dunkin’ customizes its specialty assortment for regional tastes and preferences.

To stay updated on the latest happenings at Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

