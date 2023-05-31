Downtown Topeka Inc. achieves Main Street America accreditation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka Inc. (DTI), a founding organization of the Greater Topeka Partnership, announced its accreditation through Main Street America.

Greater Topeka Partnership announced Main Street America is a national program that recognizes excellence in economic development as it relates to the revitalization of historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. Achieving this accreditation reinforces DTI’s commitment to fostering a vibrant an thriving downtown community in Topeka, enhancing the quality of life and attractions for residents and visitors.

DTI President Ashley Gilfillan shared a comment about the accomplishment.

“Achieving Main Street America accreditation is a significant milestone for Downtown Topeka,” said Gilfillan. “This recognition validates our efforts to create a dynamic and inclusive downtown environment that fosters business growth, cultural vibrancy, and community engagement. We are grateful to our dedicated staff, volunteers, and community partners who have contributed to this success.”

According to Greater Topeka Partnership, Main Street America is a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and has been working alongside partners for more than 40 years to help revitalize older and historic commercial districts. Accreditation through Main Street America signifies DTI has met the rigorous standards and requirements for effective downtown management and successful implementation of revitalization strategies.

Chair of the DTI Board of Directors Jennifer Sourk shared a comment about what the accreditation means.

“This accreditation reflects the collaborative spirit and shared vision that drives Downtown Topeka,” said Jennifer Sourk, chair of the DTI Board of Directors. “It is also proof that the passion and hard work of our board members, volunteers, and community stakeholders is paying off. Together, we are committed to helping downtown Topeka thrive. I couldn’t be prouder of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to the many more downtown wins to come.”

Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik shared a comment about the accomplishment.

“I am thrilled to see Downtown Topeka obtain Main Street America accreditation,” said Pivarnik. “Not only is this a testament to their dedication and hard work in revitalizing our downtown area, but it’s also an indicator of the pivotal role DTI has played in growing our economy through creation of a vibrant downtown community. We’re proud they are part of the GTP, and with this accreditation, I’m excited to say all four of our founding entities are accredited 501c6 organizations!”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.