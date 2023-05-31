Dickinson authorities arrest two people on multiple narcotics charges

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested two people from Abilene on narcotics charges after a month of investigation.

On May 26 at approximately 3:15 AM, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit deputies conducted a traffic stop with a Buick Le Sabre in the 3400 Block of K15 Highway to execute a search warrant on the vehicle.

Jordan Daniel Greene, 37, and Justyne Marie Hanson, 40, both of Abilene were taken into custody.

With the assistance of the Abilene Police Department, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 Block of NW 3rd Street in Abilene. Methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia were seized while searching the vehicle and the residence.

Greene was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on the following requested charges:

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute opioids

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

No drug tax stamp

Hanson was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on the following requested charges:

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute opioids

Possession of drug paraphernalia

No drug tax stamp

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit wants to remind citizens that anyone with information regarding the use/distribution of illegal drugs is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-263-4081. Citizens can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County at 1-888-535-8477 or the Crime Stoppers online/mobile app via www.p3tips.com.

