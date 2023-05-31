Crews respond to report of weather-related electrical pole fire in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded Wednesday morning to a report of an electrical pole fire in central Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 9:15 a.m. at the southeast corner of S.W. 19th Street and Central Park Avenue.

Officials at the scene said a large tree branch fell onto a guy wire for a power pole about a half-block east of where the pole was smoking.

Smoke could be seen coming from the top of the pole.

Topeka Fire Department crews blocked S.W. 19th between Central Park and Fillmore streets until an Every power truck arrived on the scene.

There were no immediate reports of damage or power outages.

