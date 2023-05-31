Community invited to join virtual social justice challenge with YWCA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community has been invited to join in a social justice challenge facilitated by the YWCA set to take place online in the month of June.

The YWCA announced on Tuesday, May 30, that it is set to launch its third annual Racial Justice Challenge on Monday, June 5. The Challenge is a month-long event meant to help participants build social justice skills and dive into racial equity.

In 2023, the organization indicated challenge topics will include Disability rights, Housing, Music and Mental health. Participants will be able to download an app or visit the challenge website to engage with articles, podcasts, videos and activities. It will go live on Monday and continue through June 30.

Officials have invited the community to join them in a kickoff event at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library on Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m., in the Marvin Auditorium. Officials from the Kansas Reflector will moderate a panel discussion.

“Participation in an activity like this helps participants discover how racial injustice and social injustice impact their community,” said Romae Isom, Racial Justice and Training Coordinator for YWCA Northeast Kansas. “This is an opportunity to connect with one another and to identify action steps to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination. It is an exciting opportunity to join a learning community dedicated to learning, un-learning, and taking action.”

Since the event began in 2019, YWCA said more than 30,000 participants from 48 states have taken the challenge. There have been more than 800 local participants.

It is free to register for the challenge HERE.

