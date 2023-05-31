Community invited to join virtual social justice challenge with YWCA

FILE
FILE(YWCA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community has been invited to join in a social justice challenge facilitated by the YWCA set to take place online in the month of June.

The YWCA announced on Tuesday, May 30, that it is set to launch its third annual Racial Justice Challenge on Monday, June 5. The Challenge is a month-long event meant to help participants build social justice skills and dive into racial equity.

In 2023, the organization indicated challenge topics will include Disability rights, Housing, Music and Mental health. Participants will be able to download an app or visit the challenge website to engage with articles, podcasts, videos and activities. It will go live on Monday and continue through June 30.

Officials have invited the community to join them in a kickoff event at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library on Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m., in the Marvin Auditorium. Officials from the Kansas Reflector will moderate a panel discussion.

“Participation in an activity like this helps participants discover how racial injustice and social injustice impact their community,” said Romae Isom, Racial Justice and Training Coordinator for YWCA Northeast Kansas. “This is an opportunity to connect with one another and to identify action steps to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination. It is an exciting opportunity to join a learning community dedicated to learning, un-learning, and taking action.”

Since the event began in 2019, YWCA said more than 30,000 participants from 48 states have taken the challenge. There have been more than 800 local participants.

It is free to register for the challenge HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Tinajero
Road rage incident including family on ATV ends with Topeka man behind bars
FILE
Mid-morning Central Topeka standoff leads to arrest of one man
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers

Latest News

Sixteen Kansas State University students in the College of Arts and Sciences received...
16 K-State students receive undergraduate research scholarship awards
FILE
Capital City’s first Dutch Bros sets grand opening with $3 drinks
Hunter McCoy. Courtesy photo.
Breakfast, gun raffle set to raise remaining $5K for UTV crash victim’s recovery
Dunkin’ fans can enjoy a free donut with the purchase of a beverage on National Donut Day,...
Dunkin’ offering free donuts with purchase of beverage on National Donut Day