City of Topeka will attempt to purchase Hotel Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka governing body voted seven to two on Tuesday to bid on purchasing Hotel Topeka.

“This came about after the realization about the property going into receivership, and the possibility of someone bidding on this property without the City having really any input or interest in how it might turn out,” said Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla.

The hotel opened in 1998 as Capitol Plaza. The company G.F. Hotels took it over in 2021 and renamed it Hotel Topeka.

City Manager Steve Wade said the declining quality of the hotel over the past decade prompted the City to take action upon learning the hotel will go to auction.

“We’re losing some conventions. The quality of the hotel right now is a little difficult. It needs some updating, and because of that some conventions that normally would come here, are going somewhere else. Anytime you lose a convention, that’s not a good thing,” said Wade.

Sean Dixon, president of the City’s tourism agency, Visit Topeka, said redeveloping the hotel will lead to major economic growth through visitor spending.

“When this thing is fully built out as a franchise-flagged hotel, and by flagged I mean it’s got a name on it like a Hilton or a Marriott. We’ll be doing more than 50,000 room bookings in this hotel a year, equating to 75,000 annual guests, with an economic impact of 20 million dollars in spending that those guests will generate,” Dixon said.

But council members Christiana Valdivia-Alcala and Sylvia Ortiz voted against the City ‘checking in’ to the hotel business.

“I’m gonna follow my gut on this one and I cannot support this. It seems like the longer we discussed this, the more questions I had, and I feel that that would be the appropriate vote for me.”

Wade said the potential hotel investment will not prevent the City from funding other improvement projects.

“Right now the City’s looking at a lot of infrastructure issues, and this does not impact that at all. I’m proud that the governing body a couple weeks ago voted to spend an additional five million dollars on streets. So the money that our taxpayers spend on that half-cent sales tax, that’s not touched. These are completely separate funds,” Wade said.

