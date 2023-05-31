Central Topeka disturbance leads to woman’s arrest following alleged threats

Shawn Clark
Shawn Clark(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Central Topeka disturbance led to the arrest of one woman after she allegedly threatened someone with a weapon.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, officials were called to the 2500 block of SW 24th St. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a woman, identified as Shawn H. Clark, 54, of Topeka, had allegedly threatened a person she knew with a weapon. They also watched her damage the victim’s property.

TPD noted that Clark was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. She has since been released on bond.

