Capital City’s first Dutch Bros sets grand opening with $3 drinks

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dutch Bros Coffee will open its very first location in the Capital City over the weekend with $3 medium drinks.

Dutch Bros says that on Friday, June 2, it will celebrate the grand opening of its very first location in Topeka at 5941 SW 17th St. To celebrate, it said customers will be able to enjoy any medium size drink for just $3 that day.

Officials noted that drinks available will include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, Dutch Bros Rebel energy drinks and Nitro Cold Brew coffee. They said they hope to make a large difference a single cup at a time through partnerships with local organizations to enrich the community.

Dutch Bros said the Topeka location’s hours will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday - Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The coffee brand was founded in 1992 and its headquarters are located in Grants Pass, Ore. Team members are always focused on speed, quality and service.

