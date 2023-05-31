California man serious injured Tuesday night on I-70 turnpike crash

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - A California man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Leavenworth County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:31 p.m. Tuesday on I-70, about two miles west of the Bonner Springs exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee was westbound on I-70 when it lost control, left the roadway to the right -- or north -- side and rolled three times.

A passenger, Isaac Feliciano, 23, of Victorville, Calif., was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Feliciano was wearing his seat belt.

The driver, Jason Moore, 28, of Ogden, was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Moore was wearing his seat belt.

