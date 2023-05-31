Breakfast, gun raffle set to raise remaining $5K for UTV crash victim’s recovery

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A biscuits and gravy breakfast as well as a gun raffle has been planned to raise the remaining $5,000 for the recovery of a Lyon Co. man following a UTV crash.

KVOE reports that for about a month, the community has lent its support to a Lyon Co. man who was seriously injured in a UTV crash near Hartford on his birthday.

Richelle Birk says she has organized another chance to help Hunter McCoy along his road to recovery will be held between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Fairgrounds’ Anderson Building. The event will consist of a biscuits and gravy breakfast with a gun raffle.

Birk noted that McCoy has made progress following the May 6 incident in which he was thrown from a UTV as it crashed. The collision left him with head trauma and an aortic aneurysm, along with various other injuries. After he spent time at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, McCoy was transferred to Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, Neb.

According to Birk, a $10 donation has been suggested per plate, however, freewill donations will be accepted. Tickets for a Henry 30-30 rifle set to be raffled off will cost $20 each - payable by cash only. The winner will need to be present to take home the firearm.

Birk indicated the goal is to raise $20,000 for McCoy’s recovery with about $15,000 raised so far.

For more information about the event or to join a growing list of sponsors to help cover McCoy’s medical expenses, those interested can call Birk at 620-591-0055.

