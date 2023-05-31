Advisories issued for both Kansas River, Marais des Cygnes after plant issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stream advisories have been issued for both the Kansas and Marais des Cygnes rivers after issues at a pump station and a water plant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Wednesday morning, May 31, that a stream advisory has been issued for the Kansas River near Lawrence, as well as the Marais des Cygnes River near Osawatomie.

Officials noted that the Kansas River stream advisory was made after operation problems were identified at a pump station near Bowersock Dam. This resulted in a wastewater discharge that contained elevated bacteria levels. Crews with the City of Lawrence continue to work to repair this issue.

The KDHE indicated that the Marais des Cygnes advisory was made following operational issues at the City of Osawatomie’s wastewater treatment plant. This malfunction also led to the potential for elevated bacteria and contaminants in the water.

If Kansans live or have activities near either stream, officials warned them not to enter or allow children or pets to enter. The KDHE will rescind the advisories once testing shows contact with water is safe.

