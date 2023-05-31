Advisories issued for both Kansas River, Marais des Cygnes after plant issues

Marais des Cygnes River
Marais des Cygnes River(Legends of Kansas)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stream advisories have been issued for both the Kansas and Marais des Cygnes rivers after issues at a pump station and a water plant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Wednesday morning, May 31, that a stream advisory has been issued for the Kansas River near Lawrence, as well as the Marais des Cygnes River near Osawatomie.

Officials noted that the Kansas River stream advisory was made after operation problems were identified at a pump station near Bowersock Dam. This resulted in a wastewater discharge that contained elevated bacteria levels. Crews with the City of Lawrence continue to work to repair this issue.

The KDHE indicated that the Marais des Cygnes advisory was made following operational issues at the City of Osawatomie’s wastewater treatment plant. This malfunction also led to the potential for elevated bacteria and contaminants in the water.

If Kansans live or have activities near either stream, officials warned them not to enter or allow children or pets to enter. The KDHE will rescind the advisories once testing shows contact with water is safe.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Tinajero
Road rage incident including family on ATV ends with Topeka man behind bars
FILE
Mid-morning Central Topeka standoff leads to arrest of one man
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers

Latest News

FILE
Stormont Vail focuses on firearm safety ahead of Gun Violence Awareness Day
FILE
Parents reminded to check back seats for children as temperatures begin to rise
Chris Buesing uses his personal experience as a victim of workplace violence as Director of...
Under attack: Health care workers strive to improve safety amid increase in violence
Chris Buesing uses his personal experience as a victim of workplace violence as Director of...
Under attack: Health care workers strive to improve safety amid increase in violence