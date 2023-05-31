65-year-old man kidnapped from Lawrence home found in nearby town

FILE
FILE(Provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 65-year-old man who was kidnapped from his Lawrence home on Memorial Day was found in a nearby town while one arrest has been made and more are anticipated.

The Lawrence Police Department says around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, that it is now searching for additional suspects in a kidnapping case that started on Monday and led to one late-night arrest.

LPD noted that a 65-year-old man was found by officials in a nearby city after it was reported he had been kidnapped from his home in the 4600 block of Nicklaus Dr. An investigation began immediately to find evidence and identify suspects.

Officials indicated that they surrounded the place of employment for one suspect, later identified as Tahreon L. Allen, 20, where he attempted to run, but was quickly apprehended.

LPD said the investigation remains active and further details about the incident could jeopardize the case. It does intend to release more information when available and encourages those with information to report it at

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Tinajero
Road rage incident including family on ATV ends with Topeka man behind bars
FILE
Mid-morning Central Topeka standoff leads to arrest of one man
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers

Latest News

A University of Kansas study shows neighborhood characteristics such as those where renters are...
KU study reveals neighborhood characteristics related to eviction rates
Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
FILE
Kansas home to some of the best staycation locations in the nation
Sixteen Kansas State University students in the College of Arts and Sciences received...
16 K-State students receive undergraduate research scholarship awards