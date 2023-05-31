16 K-State students receive undergraduate research scholarship awards

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Sixteen Kansas State University students in the College of Arts and Sciences received undergraduate research awards for summer 2023.

K-State announced the award recipients will do faculty-mentored, semester-long research projects and receive $1,000 scholarships.

K-State said undergraduate students enrolled full-time in any major in the college are eligible for the research awards, which are offered in spring, summer and fall. The fall 2023 awards are currently being decided and the next round of applications will be due in November.

Staff at K-State noted information about the award program and how to apply is on the college’s Student Research and Creative Inquiry Opportunities webpage. The College of Arts and Sciences is committed to providing research opportunities in all of its departments.

The following students received College of Arts and Sciences Undergraduate Research Awards for summer 2023:

Kameron Wildeman, senior in chemistry, Garden City, mentored by Ryan Rafferty, chemistry; Wilbur Dodderidge, sophomore in history, Leawood, mentored by Ben McCloskey, history and modern languages.

From Manhattan: Michelle Jaramillo, senior in fine arts, mentored by Shreepad Joglekar, art; Jendaya Leder, senior in psychology, mentored by Charles Pickens, psychological sciences; and Isabella Stearns, sophomore in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences and dance and the human experience, mentored by Julie Pentz, music, theatre, and dance.

Quinton Mindrup, senior in geology, mentored by Pamela Kempton, geology, and Jack Swearingen, junior in fine arts, mentored by Shreepad Joglekar, art, both from Olathe; Jessica Binckley, senior in psychology, mentored by Mary Cain, psychological sciences, and Madeline Willson, senior in mass communications, mentored by Huyen Nguyen, media and communication, both from Overland Park; and Carson Ingold, junior in microbiology, Topeka, mentored by Sonny Lee, biology.

From out of state: Fryda Molina Canto, junior in Spanish, Madison, Neb., mentored by Rebecca Bender, modern languages; Meghan Ward, senior in history, North Platte, Neb., mentored by Mary Kohn, English, and Irina Rogova, University Archives; and Carson Connard, senior in mathematics, Tomball, Texas, mentored by Lino Amorim, mathematics.

From out of country: Silver Appah, freshman in open option and dance, Abuja, Nigeria, mentored by Julie Pentz, music, theatre, and dance; Emily Hug De Belmont Brugada, senior in management and dance and the human experience, Asuncion, Paraguay, mentored by Julie Pentz, music, theatre, and dance; and Jihyeon Kim, senior in biology, Gwangju, South Korea, mentored by Charles Pickens, psychological sciences.

