10th anniversary of Juneteenth festivities to visit Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration, Inc. invites the community to join in the 10th anniversary of Juneteenth festivities.

Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration, Inc. announced the week of Juneteenth on June 3 with the Miss Juneteenth Kansas Scholarship Pageant at the Washburn University Garvey Fine Arts Center Theatre at 1700 College Ave. Admission is free and open to the public.

On June 5, residents can participate in the National Flag Raising and Unity Walk starting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5 at the Kansas State Capitol south side steps. At noon, Kansas will join in with other states across the nation to raise the Juneteenth flag in unison. The Flag Raising will be followed by the Unity Walk around the State Capitol. A short program will follow the walk. The keynote speaker for the event is Jeanna Repass, Chair of the Kansas Democratic Party.

Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth will keep the momentum going with the following week of activities in Topeka:

June 10: Juneteenth Parade in downtown Topeka starting at 11 a.m. After the parade, there will be a gathering in Cushinberry Park located at 335 SE 15th Street with music, food, and fellowship. Stacey Knoell, Executive Director of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission will be the guest speaker.

June 12: Pop and Paint Youth Night at 6 p.m. at Bentley Park, 2620 SE Jefferson Street.

June 13: Taco Tuesday 6:30 p.m. at Betty Phillips Park, 3303 SE Irvingham Street.

June 15: Scholarship Essay Banquet at 6 p.m. at Open Arms Outreach Ministry located at 2401 SE 11th Street.

June 16: First Tee Game Night 6 p.m. at Hillcrest Community Center located at 1800 SE 21st Street.

June 17: Juneteenth Community Celebration 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hillcrest Park and Community Center, 1800 SE 21st Street. The event will include music, poetry, vendors, food and swimming.

June 18: Juneteenth Gospel Extravaganza at 3 p.m. at St. John AME Church located at 701 SW Topeka, Blvd.

June 19: Juneteenth Freedom Day hosted by the Tennessee Town NIA at 5 p.m. at the Black History Museum located at 1149 SW Lincoln. Special guest speakers include: Courtland Davis, Lazone Grays, Sandra Lassister, and ShaMecha King Simms.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.