Weekend dispute leads to assault, Topeka man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a weekend dispute allegedly led to an assault and his arrest.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, officials were called to the intersection of NW 35th St. and NW Hickory Ridge Ln. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found Jayden R. Evans, 21, of Topeka, who allegedly assaulted a victim. Evans was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault and a probation violation.

Evans remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on July 30.

