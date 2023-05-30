Weekend dispute leads to assault, Topeka man’s arrest

Jayden Evans
Jayden Evans(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a weekend dispute allegedly led to an assault and his arrest.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, officials were called to the intersection of NW 35th St. and NW Hickory Ridge Ln. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found Jayden R. Evans, 21, of Topeka, who allegedly assaulted a victim. Evans was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault and a probation violation.

Evans remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on July 30.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Family perishes in collision with propane tanker caused by steer in SE Kansas
FILE
Investigation begins after shots fired near Highland Park area in Topeka
FILE
3-vehicle collision near Derby ends with at least one fatality
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash
Fire crews were called early Monday to the Topeka Correctional Facility at 815 S.E. Rice Road...
Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Topeka Correctional Facility

Latest News

FILE
Kansas ag producers urged to check mental health as awareness month closes
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Investigation opened after Manhattan teens report rape
Two University of Kansas research projects were selected to receive the 2023 J.R. and Inez Jay...
KU research award recipients working toward new vaccines
FILE
Mid-morning Central Topeka standoff leads to arrest of one man