Water main break closes residential street in Topeka as crews make repairs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed a residential street within the Capital City as repairs impact traffic.

Officials with the City of Topeka announced on Tuesday, May 30, that SW 2nd St. has been completely closed between SW Kendall and SW Quinton Ave.

Crews noted that the southbound lane of SW Quinton Ave. has also been closed in this area as they work to repair a water main break.

Officials expect the work to be completed within three to four weeks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.