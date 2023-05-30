Tuesday forecast: Isolated showers/storms, most dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The chance for showers/storms continues every afternoon. Does it mean storms will develop everyday? No. Yesterday nothing developed even though half of the models indicated activity in the afternoon so it’s going to continue to be a waiting game and keeping an eye on the radar. Other than that, the main concern will be the heat this week with highs for most areas especially for those that remain dry near 90°.

Taking Action:

With all the storm chances this week, most of each day will be dry as the showers/storms will be hit and miss. Even if you don’t get rain where you are, you may be close enough to a t-storm at some point and as always, When Thunder Roars Go Indoors. There isn’t one particular day that confidence is high enough where you need to cancel outdoor plans. With that said, there is a chance the rain becomes a bit more widespread by Friday and Saturday but still shouldn’t keep you from keeping those outdoor plans at this time, just keep checking back daily for updates.

Remember to stay safe if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time: Hydrate with plenty of WATER and don’t forget the sunscreen.



Not much change to yesterday’s forecast. Still expecting a chance of showers/storms each day and even each night with the highest chance in the afternoon due to daytime heating. This doesn’t mean we will have rain each 24 hour period but the chance exists. Even if there is rain each 24 hour period it will mostly be isolated to at best scattered meaning not expecting anything widespread. This makes for a tricky weather pattern to be specific with respect to when and where storms will be at any point in time. Any storms that develop, the severe weather threat is low but not impossible with a hail/wind risk otherwise lightning and locally heavy rain continue to be the concerns.

Normal High: 81/Normal Low: 60 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers/storms especially in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers/storms. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers/storms especially in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 80s, low 90s can’t be ruled out in some spots. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Any changes as to how warm it gets in the afternoon or even how cool it gets at night will be from clouds and rain. Generally speaking lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s are expected for the next 8 days. There are some indications that temperatures cool down and get below average for this time of year by the middle to end of next week so will keep an eye on a possible weather pattern change so it’s not so monotonous everyday.

Conditional risk storms even develop at all: Hail/wind risk with afternoon storms (SPC/WIBW)

